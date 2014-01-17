5 Healthy Dinner Recipes to Make at Home Every Night Next Week

With January now more than halfway behind us, people are probably starting to lose steam when it comes to their New Years Resolutions. And guess what: that’s okay. To be totally honest, we find the pressure that comes along with January-centric resolutions to be so tremendous that it often impedes the very fulfillment of those goals; instead, it’s often better to focus on broadly increasing your general happiness, well-being, and (yes) health.

A great way to start doing just that: Instead of making sweeping promises to “eat better” that have no detailed plans for action, try focusing on one week at a time. Commit yourself to preparing and eating five healthy dinners at home for five consecutive days: just one week of healthy eating. And we’ve come up with five recipes that make it super-easy.

Read on to get inspired to start cooking and eating healthier!

1. Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Coconut Chili

1 small onion, peeled and finely chopped

2 stalks of celery, chopped

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

2 medium apples, peeled and diced

2 cups of peeled + diced butternut squash

4 cloves of garlic, peeled and finely minced (or 1 tsp of garlic powder)

1 medium can of black beans, drained + rinsed

1 medium can of chickpeas, drained + rinsed

1 can (400ml) of low-fat coconut milk

2 teaspoons of chili powder

1 tablespoon of ground cumin

1 teaspoon of dried oregano

2 cups of vegetable broth

2 tablespoons of tomato paste

salt and pepper to taste

cooked basmati rice (optional)

chopped fresh cilantro, parsley or chives (for garnish)

shredded unsweetened coconut (for garnish)

Place all ingredients except the garnishes/rice in a slow cooker. Cook on high heat for 4 to 6 hours (or on low for 8 hours). During the last hour, taste the chili and season with salt and pepper. Add more chili powder as desired. Add a pinch of cayenne pepper if you like chill on the spicy side. In the last 45 minutes of cooking, open the lid to allow the chili to thicken. If the chili looks a bit dry, add a bit more vegetable broth. Serve over basmati rice. Garnish with fresh herbs and shredded coconut.

2. Easy Greek Salad

2 heads fresh Boston lettuce

1 small red onion

1 medium cucumber

2 handfuls grape tomatoes

2 whole dill pickles

Feta cheese, crumbled

2 small handfuls sunflower seeds

Preferred olives: combination of green and black

Optional meat: grilled chicken, shrimp, or fresh lump crab meat

Dressing: Extra Virgin Olive Oil, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, salt, pepper, garlic salt, and Mediterranean spices

Wash and chop lettuce, onion, cucumber, tomatoes, and pickles, and place into a large mixing bowl. Top with feta cheese crumbles, sunflower seeds, and olives. Using tongs, toss the salad until well-mixed. If you are adding meat, top the salad right before serving so as not to wilt the fresh vegetables. Mix the dressing ingredients in a separate small bowl, then top the entire salad. Mix all ingredients together with tongs. Chill in the refrigerator for 15 minutes before serving.

Yield: 4 servings

3. Tin Foil-Baked Fish and Veggies

1 pound fish fillets, about 1-inch thick

2 large handfuls baby spinach leaves

1 quarter red onion, thinly sliced

20 or so cherry tomatoes

4 sprigs fresh thyme

1/2 lemon, cut into 2 wedges

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Check the fish over and remove any pin bones. Divide it into two equal portions. Lay out two sheets of aluminum foil, each about 12-14 inches long. Pile a large handful of baby spinach leaves in the middle of each piece of foil. Lay one fish fillet on each bed of spinach. Season generously with salt and pepper. Lay a few slices of onion over the top of each fillet and scatter the cherry tomatoes on and around the fish. Lay two sprigs of thyme over top. Give each packet a squeeze of lemon and a drizzle of olive oil. Fold the sides of the foil inwards around the fish. Then fold in the top and bottom of the foil and pinch them closed, creating a neat package. Set them side-by-side on a baking sheet and bake for 18 to 22 minutes, until the fish is opaque.Open the packets carefully to avoid spilling the juices. Eat straight from the packets or transfer to a plate with a slotted spatula. Spoon some of the juices over top. Eat immediately.

Yield: 2 servings

Source: The Kitchn

4. At-Home Korean Bibimbap



Zucchini sauteed with garlic and sesame seeds

Sauteed crimini mushrooms with minced onion

Toraji namul (bellflower root) soaked in water overnight, then marinated in vinaigrette

Baby spinach sauteed with garlic

Julienned broccoli stems steamed and marinated with soy sauce, sesame oil,and sriricha

Steamed shredded carrots marinated with soy sauce, lemon juice, and red pepper flakes

Lean ground beef marinated in the style of typical Korean BBQ (optional)

Ochu jang (a spicy and sweet red pepper paste)

Prepare all the vegetables as described above, and serve over white sticky rice. Drizzle with as much extra sesame oil as you would like for extra taste.

Yield: 2 servings

Source: Foodie Design

5. Verde Fish Tacos



1 bunch fresh cilantro (roots and thick stems removed)

4 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)

3 tablespoons olive oil

Coarse salt and ground pepper

1/2 bunch radishes (about 4 ounces), trimmed, halved, and thinly sliced

3 scallions, thinly sliced

1/2 jalapeno chile (ribs and seeds removed, for less heat), minced

1 1/2 pounds skinless tilapia fillets (about 4)

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

12 corn tortillas (6 inches each)

Heat broiler, with rack set 4 inches from heat. In a blender, combine cilantro, 2 tablespoons lime juice, 2 tablespoons oil, and 2 tablespoons water; season with salt and pepper. Blend until pureed. Set salsa aside. In a small bowl, mix together remaining 2 tablespoons lime juice, remaining tablespoon oil, radishes, scallions, and jalapeno; season with salt and pepper. Set radish salad aside. Place tilapia on a rimmed baking sheet; season with coriander, salt, and pepper. Broil until opaque throughout, 4 to 5 minutes; break up into chunks. Meanwhile, using tongs, hold tortillas over a gas flame until lightly toasted, about 30 seconds per side (or wrap stacked tortillas in damp paper towels, and microwave on high until warm and soft, about 1 minute). To assemble, fill tortillas with fish and radish salad; top with salsa verde and fold.

Yield: 4 servings

Source: Martha Stewart