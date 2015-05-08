20 Delicious #DetoxWater Recipes From Instagram

Photo: @grettarose

You’ve probably noticed #DetoxWater in your feed lately: It’s the fresh, healthy hashtag taking over Instagram at the moment–and it’s the only thing we want to drink this Spring (cocktails excluded, natch.)

Unlike some health trends (ahem, bone broth) detox water is refreshingly easy to make yourself, and takes about two minutes to put together. It’s all about infusing water with tasty fruit and herbs to concoct what’s essentially cordial for grownups, and the options are virtually limitless.

Here’s a taste of some of 20 delicious #detoxwater ideas that you can make—and then Instagram–yourself.

1. Raspberry and apple

Photo: @yumezakka

2. Watermelon

Photo: @yumezakka

3. Blueberry and raspberry

Photo: @eecederholm

4. Pomegranate and mint

Photo: @car0linesvensson

5. Orange, strawberry, and mint

Photo: @detoxwater

6. Lemon

Photo: mathieutremblay_

7. Mango, strawberry, and blueberry

Photo: @stefaniegoldmarie

8. Raspberry

Photo: @fashionismylifeestefania

9. Strawberry and mint

Photo: @yumezakka

10. Blueberry, mint, cucumber, acai

Photo: See Want Shop

11. Blueberry

Photo: @mathias__thalmann

12. Lemon, strawberry, kiwi fruit, and mango

Photo: @grettarose

13. Cucumber and lemon

Photo: @detoxwater

14. Orange, grape, blueberry, lime, lemon, and raspberry

Photo: @detoxwater

15. Lemon and lime

Photo: @ausfitnessblogger

16. Pineapple

Photo: @detoxwater

17. Cucumber, apple, raspberry, peach, grape, tea

Photo: @Yumezakka

18. Passionfruit

Photo: @seewantshop

19. Cucumber, lime, apple, mint

Photo: @yumezakka

20. Grapefruit and mint

Photo: @missveganbunny