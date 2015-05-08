20 Delicious #DetoxWater Recipes From Instagram

Photo: @grettarose
You’ve probably noticed #DetoxWater in your feed lately: It’s the fresh, healthy hashtag taking over Instagram at the moment–and it’s the only thing we want to drink this Spring (cocktails excluded, natch.)
Unlike some health trends (ahem, bone broth) detox water is refreshingly easy to make yourself, and takes about two minutes to put together. It’s all about infusing water with tasty fruit and herbs to concoct what’s essentially cordial for grownups, and the options are virtually limitless.
Here’s a taste of some of 20 delicious #detoxwater ideas that you can make—and then Instagram–yourself.
1. Raspberry and apple
Photo: @yumezakka
2. Watermelon
Photo: @yumezakka
3. Blueberry and raspberry
Photo: @eecederholm
4. Pomegranate and mint
Photo: @car0linesvensson
5. Orange, strawberry, and mint
Photo: @detoxwater
6. Lemon
Photo: mathieutremblay_
7. Mango, strawberry, and blueberry
Photo: @stefaniegoldmarie
8. Raspberry
Photo: @fashionismylifeestefania
9. Strawberry and mint
Photo: @yumezakka
10. Blueberry, mint, cucumber, acai
Photo: See Want Shop
11. Blueberry
Photo: @mathias__thalmann
12. Lemon, strawberry, kiwi fruit, and mango
Photo: @grettarose
13. Cucumber and lemon
Photo: @detoxwater
14. Orange, grape, blueberry, lime, lemon, and raspberry
Photo: @detoxwater
15. Lemon and lime
Photo: @ausfitnessblogger
16. Pineapple
Photo: @detoxwater
17. Cucumber, apple, raspberry, peach, grape, tea
Photo: @Yumezakka
18. Passionfruit
Photo: @seewantshop
19. Cucumber, lime, apple, mint
Photo: @yumezakka
20. Grapefruit and mint
Photo: @missveganbunny