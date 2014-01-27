5 Easy Recipes For Healthy Cookies You’ll Actually Want to Eat

Ah, cookies: the tempting, not-so-healthy sugary treat. There’s just something so irresistible about a warm, gooey, chocolatey, delectable piece of dough baked to perfection. Add a glass of milk, and forget it: There’s no way we can only have one.

What’s even more challenging than only eating one, however, is tracking down healthy cookies. For many of us, the experience of eating a healthy cookie has been, well, less than exciting. What they lack in fat, sugar, and calorie content, they also tend to lack in all those things that make a delicious cookie so delicious: moisture, richness, and all-around doughyness. But it doesn’t have to be this way! We scoured the Internet and came up with five recipes for healthy cookies are both delicious and wasistline-friendly. Read on!

1. Healthy Chocolate Chip Cookies

1/3 cup plus 1/4 cup flour (You can use oat, all-purpose, spelt, or gluten-free flour.)

1/8 tsp salt

1/4 tsp baking soda (not baking powder)

up to 1/3 cup chocolate chips, depending on your preference

2 tbsp (20g) brown sugar or coconut sugar

2 tbsp evaporated cane juice or white sugar (Omit if you have no sweet tooth) (24g)

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tablespoon (12g) vegetable or coconut oil (or pre-melted margarine)

1-3 tablespoons milk of choice, as needed (feel free to switch proportions of milk and oil) (15-45g)

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Mix your dry ingredients, then add in wet. Form cookies and bake 6-7 minutes. Take out when still underdone–they’ll continue to cook while cooling, and so you don’t want them to get hard. And if you want super-soft cookies, fridge the dough after rolling into balls. Then cook them after the dough is cold.

Yield: 7-11 cookies

Source: Chocolate Covered Katie

2. Espresso Crinkles

4.5 ounces all-purpose flour (about 1 cup)

1 1/4 cups powdered sugar, divided

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa

1 1/4 teaspoons baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

5 1/4 teaspoons canola oil

1 1/2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped

1 teaspoon instant espresso granules

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

3 tablespoons light-colored corn syrup

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 large egg whites

Weigh or lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, 3/4 cup powdered sugar, cocoa, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl; stir with a whisk. Combine oil and chocolate in a small saucepan over low heat; cook until chocolate melts, stirring constantly. Add espresso granules to pan; stir until blended. Remove from heat. Pour chocolate mixture into a large bowl; cool 5 minutes. Stir in brown sugar, syrup, and vanilla. Add egg whites, stirring with a whisk. Add flour mixture to egg mixture, stirring gently just until combined. Cover; chill at least 2 hours or overnight. Preheat oven to 350°. Roll dough into 1-inch balls. Dredge balls in remaining 1/2 cup powdered sugar; place balls 2 inches apart on 2 baking sheets lined with parchment paper. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes or until tops are cracked and almost set. Cool cookies on pan 2 minutes or until set; remove from pan. Cool cookies on a wire rack.

Yield: two dozen

Source: Cooking Light

3. Flourless Peanut Butter and Jelly Cookies

1 cup all-natural chunky or smooth peanut butter

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon baking soda

about 1/4 cup fruit preserves

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a baking sheet with butter and set aside. In a mixer combine peanut butter and sugars until well combined, about 2 minutes. Add egg and baking soda and mix for another 2 minutes. The dough will be crumbly. Roll into teaspoon sized balls and make a small indentation in the center of the dough ball with your pointer finger. Fill the depression with fruit preserves. Bake for 12 minutes, until lightly browned. Cool on a baking sheet for two minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Yield: 32 small cookies

Source: Joy the Baker

4. Healthier Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 1/2 cups packed dark brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup whole-wheat flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

3 cups rolled oats

1 cup raisins (or combination of raisins and dried cranberries)

1/2 cup sunflower seeds

1 cup unsweetened dried coconut

1 cup chopped nuts or chocolate chips, or a combination, optional