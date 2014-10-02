Beauty Buzz: Healthy Carbs You Can Eat, How to Get Thicker Lashes, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Want to eat healthy but don’t want to dish out all of your paycheck? Here’s how to do it on the cheap. [Byrdie]

2. Carbs aren’t all bad – yes, we said it – here are 5 healthy ones you should be eating. [StyleCaster]

3. Apparently LeBron James lost 30 pounds in 60 days – found out the scoop on his diet and why you may want to join in. [Daily Makeover]

4. Vlogger Michelle Phan is expanding her career with yet another venture, this time launching her own music label. [Racked]

5. How to really thicken up your lashes even if your mascara isn’t quite cutting it. [Teen Vogue]