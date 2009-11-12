Health Tips: 5 Things You Should Know to Live Longer

Check Yourself Out:

Stripping off the clothes and checking yourself out in the mirror could be one of the best ways to increase your life expectancy. The better you know your body, the more likely you are to catch any abnormalities that might occur. Make a point to check yourself out at least once a week; get to know your breasts, inspect any moles on your body, and get in touch with how your body is feeling on a regular basis. If something seems off or different than before, get it checked out immediately by a doctor. You could be saving your own life.

Turn Off the Telly:

We all know the magic number: 8 hours of recommended sleep a night for a happier, healthier life. But did you know that the American pastime of watching TV right before bed can do damage to your precious sleep cycle? According to celeb nutritionist Oz Garcia, staring into your TV screen (and your computer screen, for that matter) tricks your body into thinking it’s daytime and disrupts your restful snoozing. And we all know functioning daily is not so easy on a not-so-restful night’s sleep.

Quit Your Stressful Job:

Okay, we realize we’re in a crazy recession and that telling you to quit your job isn’t the smartest idea at the moment. BUT, if you are one of those people with a high-stress level occupation that always has your heart rate racing, consider this: when your body gets stuck in chronic stress mode day after day, cortisol (a hormone in the body that reacts to stress and anxiety) levels in the body increase and stay in high mode. Not only does an overload of cortisol in the body increase your chances of gaining weight, but it also ups your chances of getting heart disease, and reaching a premature death. So if you find yourself staying at work late every night, constantly on edge from the day’s stresses, it may be time for a career change.

Eat Less:

We’re not supporting anorexia or anything, but studies done on many species like mice and worms have long shown that caloric restriction extends life. But now, a study that came out over the summer shows that the same is true for monkeys, a closer relative to humans. The 20-year-long study confirmed that monkeys whose daily caloric intakes were cut by 30 percent not only lived much longer–but they had much less incidences of other diseases, and showed decreased signs of aging. Obviously, we’re the first to agree that you should be able to enjoy food and a nice dinner out, but maybe we’d all live longer if we didn’t feel the need to always retain our membership to the clean plate club?

Look at the Glass as Half Full:

Being a pessimist isn’t much fun anyway, so why not turn those negative thoughts around? Studies have shown that people who see themselves as optimists have a lower risk for heart disease and death from various causes, thus helping you live a longer, healthier (and not to mention a happier) life. In addition, having a positive attitude makes you more attractive to others, and eliminates road blocks that you set for yourself when you fill your days with negativity. If you need some inspiration to turn on the happy thoughts, check out one of our favorite online sources to help us lift our spirits: Daily Om.