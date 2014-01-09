30 Inspiring Health Quotes to Kick You Into Gear

We ladies spend a lot of time thinking about how we can improve ourselves. Sometimes, instead of pondering how much fiber you should be eating, what carbs to cut, or what’s the best way to lose those pesky 10 pounds, it’s better to take a step back and focus on the broader goal of making yourself an all-around healthier person. The best way to inject yourself with some instant inspiration: health quotes.

There’s no better way to do that than to listen to the sage advise of health gurus that have come before. We’ve gathered together 30 of the brightest and most inspiring health quotes we could find—read on to enlighten your perspective!

1. A healthy attitude is contagious but don’t wait to catch it from others. Be a carrier.

— Tom Stoppard

2. Give a man health and a course to steer, and he’ll never stop to trouble about whether he’s happy or not.

— George Bernard Shaw

3. The wish for healing has always been half of health.

— Lucius Annaeus Seneca

4. Your body hears everything your mind says.

— Naomi Judd

5. To keep the body in good health is a duty… otherwise we shall not be able to keep our mind strong and clear.

— Buddha

6. Man needs difficulties; they are necessary for health.

— Carl Jung

7. Cheerfulness is the best promoter of health and is as friendly to the mind as to the body.

— Joseph Addison

8. I believe that if you’re healthy, you’re capable of doing everything. There’s no one else who can give you health but God, and by being healthy I believe that God is listening to me.

— Pedro Martinez

9. Rest when you’re weary. Refresh and renew yourself, your body, your mind, your spirit. Then get back to work.

— Ralph Marston

10. True silence is the rest of the mind, and is to the spirit what sleep is to the body, nourishment and refreshment.

— William Penn

11. A healthy outside starts from the inside.

— Robert Urich

12. The minute anyone’s getting anxious I say, You must eat and you must sleep. They’re the two vital elements for a healthy life.

— Francesca Annis

13. What the public expects and what is healthy for an individual are two very different things.

— Esther Williams

14. It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver.

— Mahatma Gandhi

15. When wealth is lost, nothing is lost; when health is lost, something is lost; when character is lost, all is lost.

— Billy Graham

16. I heard a definition once: Happiness is health and a short memory! I wish I’d invented it, because it is very true.

— Audrey Hepburn

17. It is no measure of health to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society.

— Jiddu Krishnamurti

18. Learning is the beginning of wealth. Learning is the beginning of health. Learning is the beginning of spirituality. Searching and learning is where the miracle process all begins.

— Jim Rohn

19. Use your health, even to the point of wearing it out. That is what it is for. Spend all you have before you die; do not outlive yourself.

— George Bernard Shaw

20. I am confident that nobody will accuse me of selfishness if I ask to spend time, while I am still in good health, with my family, my friends and also with myself.

— Nelson Mandela

21. He who has health, has hope; and he who has hope, has everything.

— Thomas Carlyle

22. Time and health are two precious assets that we don’t recognize and appreciate until they have been depleted.

— Denis Waitley

23. Never continue in a job you don’t enjoy. If you’re happy in what you’re doing, you’ll like yourself, you’ll have inner peace. And if you have that, along with physical health, you will have had more success than you could possibly have imagined.

— Johnny Carson

24. What is called genius is the abundance of life and health.

— Henry David Thoreau

25. If we could give every individual the right amount of nourishment and exercise, not too little and not too much, we would have found the safest way to health.

— Hippocrates

26. The greatest of follies is to sacrifice health for any other kind of happiness.

— Arthur Schopenhauer

27. The true index of a man’s character is the health of his wife.

— Cyril Connolly

28. Good health and good sense are two of life’s greatest blessings.

— Publilius Syrus

29. The chief condition on which life, health, and vigor depend on, is action. It is by action that an organism develops its faculties, increases its energy, and attains the fulfillment of its destiny.

— Colin Powell

30. Good humor is the health of the soul, sadness is its poison.

— Lord Chesterfield