10 Healthy Ways to Start Your Morning Other Than Coffee

Especially after a long night out on the town (or a five-hour long Netflix binge), it can be extremely difficult to wake up in the morning feeling positive and refreshed. Whether you have to get up and run errands or be at your office at 8am, we feel your pain when it comes to waking up refreshed.

In many cases, the first thing we reach for when we’re feeling tired and drained in the morning is a cup of coffee. We all know it’s not the best option (for our bodies or our wallets), but we seem to think it’s the most convenient and quick option for a fast power-up. While, yes, it may be the quick and easy option, there are a ton of different things to do each morning that can help you get a jump start on feeling great for the day that doesn’t involve $5 and a 10 minute wait in the Starbucks line.

1. Start off with a mini morning yoga session at home or at the gym.

We all know how good it is to exercise in the morning, but not all of us want to wake up and get super sweaty. Best way to get in your morning exercise and do something good for your body is to participate in yoga. Whether you stop by a morning class or use YouTube videos to hold your own private yoga session, you’ll be starting your morning off right.

2. Stretch!

This is something many of us do each morning, but can be done even more than the typical reach for the sky stretch. By stretching your entire body when first waking up, you’re easily loosening up your joints and improving your flexibility.

3. Wake up your metabolism with a healthy breakfast.

By simply indulging in a healthy breakfast when first waking up, you’ll jump start your metabolism and be less likely to overeat throughout the day. In fact, people who eat breakfast are less likely to be overweight than those who choose to skip the early morning meal. Now fried eggs, bacon and toast may seem tempting, but ideally your breakfast should include protein, whole grains and healthy fats.

4. Fall asleep with open blinds for early morning sunlight.

Once your brain knows that the sun is shining in, it sends a signal to your brain to slow it’s melatonin production and start producing tons of adrenaline showing that it’s time to wake up. Eventually, you may not even need an alarm clock because you can let the sunlight be your alarm.

5. Start off with a morning blogging session.

As some easy self-therapy, try grabbing a journal and jotting down your thoughts or dreams. You can start a blog and spend time listening to yourself and getting focused each morning before you officially start your day.

6. Start off your morning with a motivational quote.

Sometimes—especially after a long, dull night—it’s hard to wake up early with positive thoughts. Luckily, if you have a smart phone, there are tons of apps that you can download that provide you with a motivational quote each morning.

7. Spend time with your loved ones.

Whether this be a pet, child or significant other, spending time with someone you love can instantly start your morning off with seriously positive vibes.

8. Keep an agenda and stay organized.

Especially if you work a very demanding and hectic job, keeping yourself organized can help you start off your mornings easier. Trying to physically remember when your appointments and meetings are can do a number on your brain that early in the morning so having it all written down in an organized manner can make your life a bit easier in the AM.

9. Hit up the gym or take a run around your neighborhood.

Obviously, we all know that exercising does incredible things for your health so waking up those extra 30 minutes earlier to spend time to work on your health and livelihood is a must.

10. Don’t completely deprive yourself of sugar in the morning.

We’re definitely not telling you it’s healthy to start off your morning with a frosted doughnut each morning, but a small amount of sugar—about a teaspoon or less—can do your morning well. In a study at the University of Virginia, researchers found that 60 to 80 year olds who had a small amount of sugar in the morning had better memory recall that day on into the following day.