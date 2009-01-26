StyleCaster
Headband Trends: 4 New Looks To Try

Megan McIntyre
by

Headbands aren’t just for preppies anymore. What used to be considered a basic (and sort of boring) hair accessory has been reinvented in a few ways. Here are four favorites. Click any photo to try the hairstyle on! (note: you must be logged in to try them on.)

Milla Jovovich wearing a headband

1. Halo Headband: Milla Jovovich crowned her chocolate brown bob with a thin golden chain. Credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage.com

Lauren Conrad wearing a headband

2. Black Tie Bow: A shiny black satin bow makes Lauren Conrad’s otherwise simple hairstyle look instantly cocktail appropriate. Credit: Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd.

Mischa Barton wearing a headband

3. Metal Petals: Mischa Barton, a true headband junkie, lights up her long hair with a flowery golden headband. Credit: Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic.com

Nicole Richie wearing a headband

4. Homespun Hairband: Whether Nicole Richie used a strand of her own hair or a clip-on extension, making a headband out of hair gives an updo hippie chic flair. Credit: Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd.

