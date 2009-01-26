Headband Trends: 4 New Looks To Try

Headbands aren’t just for preppies anymore. What used to be considered a basic (and sort of boring) hair accessory has been reinvented in a few ways. Here are four favorites. Click any photo to try the hairstyle on! (note: you must be logged in to try them on.)
1. Halo Headband: Milla Jovovich crowned her chocolate brown bob with a thin golden chain. Credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage.com
3. Metal Petals: Mischa Barton, a true headband junkie, lights up her long hair with a flowery golden headband. Credit: Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic.com