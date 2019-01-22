The Celebrity-Approved Accessory That’ll Elevate Your Beauty Moment

Scroll To See More Images

Though certain accessories are meant to reduce styling anxiety and make getting out the door easier, experience has taught us that assumption doesn’t always match the result. We’ve gotten tangled up in enough barrettes and scratched our scalp enough with decorative bobby pins to know that not all hair tools are created equal. But if there’s one solution we can always count on, it’s the never-ending number of head wrap looks modeled on red carpets and our Instagram feeds.

We’ve talked time and time again about the versatility of this hair accessory as both a disguise for bad hair days and form of self-expression. Brands like The Wrap Life and Fanm Djanm are constantly giving us style ideas on Instagram and beyond, but don’t sleep on the red carpet either. Though we don’t see nearly as much head wrap during awards season and other high profile moments, a select group of famous beauties have incorporated them into their most regal ensembles.

From Cardi B.’s towering floral topper to Rihanna’s iconic, studded one, here are some celebrity-approved ways to style a head wrap next time you step out.

Cardi B.

For the 2018 American Music Awards, the rapper paired her Dolce & Gabbana gown with a towering, floral headwrap, completed with actual floral pieces.

June Ambrose

The iconic stylist may be responsible for dressing some of Hollywood’s biggest names, but she doesn’t skimp on her own wardrobe either. At the 2016 FIT Gala, she paired her floral ensemble with a maroon head wrap, styled to leave out her bangs and face-framing strands.

Lupita Nyong’o

During her press tour for Queen of Katwe, the Oscar winner stepped out in glorious head wraps –including this royal blue one–at nearly every red carpet event.

Rihanna

Few head wrap moments are more iconic than this one. For the 2014 CFDA Awards, the singer, actress and designer made sure her head wrap–simply secured at the back of the head–matched her equally glitzy (and very sheer) gown.

Yuna

The singer-songwriter’s signature look includes an impressive collection of head wraps, including this gold one, spotted at a 2016 NYX event.

Teyonah Parris

The Survivor’s Remorse star looked more regal than ever when she paired her green gown with a silky head wrap at the 2016 Espy Awards.

Cynthia Erivo

We love the overly-textured effect of the singer and actress’ sleek, black head wrap at the 2017 Tony Awards.

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Golden Globe winner looks fresh-faced and fab in a blush pink head wrap at the 2017 Crystal + Lucy Awards.

Chloe Bailey

At the 2017 ESSENCE Festival, one half of the singing sister duo added height to her frame in a towering, bright orange head wrap.

Andra Day

Who says a big do can’t be styled with a head wrap? The singer did just that at an ACLU event back in late 2017.

Yaya Dacosta

The model-turned-actress made it clear that earrings and head wraps go together like peanut butter and jelly at the season 2 premiere of Dear White People.

Jennifer Lopez

An oldie, but goodie accessory moment frozen in time. At the 2006 VMAs, the multi-faceted performer stepped out looking like money in a shimmering head wrap tied at the nape of her neck into a quaint little bow.