Get Your Head In The Game: 8 Headbands For Your Next Beach Escape

Let’s be honest. Our hair and the beach are not friends. In fact, the two are often at odds which makes looking cute slightly difficult when you throw sun, salt and sand into the mix. Obviously this gives us a little anxiety as we inch closer and closer to summer vacation, making us ponder what we can do besides de-frizz, diffuse and pray that the beach gods take pity on us.

Then we hit upon the perfect solution. What if we borrowed some inspiration from all our favorite musical festival looks and added a cute headband into the mix? Yes, this would not only keep our hair in place, but it would allow us to make a statement that didn’t start with “Does anyone have any conditioning detangler?”

Of course, knowing our crazy curly hair, this is just one small measure among many that will need to be taken over the next couple of months (just don’t get us started on our whole post-beach straightening ritual). Click through the slideshow above for eight headbangin’ styles we’re totally loving for the beach and beyond.