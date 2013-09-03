StyleCaster
News: Hayden Panettiere Removes Misspelled Tattoo; Meet the Most Stylish New Yorkers

Wendy Rodewald
by
Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere’s tattoo reads “Vivere senza rimpianti” — Italian for “Live without regrets” — but the last word should be spelled “rimipianti.”
Photo: Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere appears to be getting her misspelled tattoo corrected. The actress hit the beach this weekend with the Italian saying partially erased. — via NY Daily News

See who made the list of the 50 most stylish New Yorkers (spoiler alert: Courtney Love is one!). — via StyleCaster

Lily Collins‘ hair stylist says the actress “can pull off anything.” Here are the secrets behind her best looks. — via Beauty High

This magnetic makeup board storage idea is simply genius. — via PopSugar Beauty

See OPI’s new diamond-infused nail polishes. — via SheFinds

