Hayden Panettiere Just Returned to Twitter With a Silver Pixie

Hayden Panettiere just said goodbye to her long blonde hair. The actress, who doesn’t have an Instagram account, took to Twitter for the first time in almost a year to show off her new silver pixie with the sides shaved. It’s a far cry from her usual long honey-blonde hair you’re probably used to seeing on the Nashville alum. “Channeling my inner #Kirby #Scream4 Thanks to my boys ⁦@anthonyleonard,” she wrote, referring to her character in the horror movie franchise. No, there’s not another movie but if there was, Panettiere would be able to jump right in.

Leonard Zagami, the hairstylist behind the transformation, told E! News, “Hayden was looking for a radical change, so last night we just went for it! It’s a modern version of a classic pixie style with a little more of an edge. The color is silver, but not grey. She had previously been going with a super sexy blonde.”

“The cut was a collaborative idea,” he added. “She has wanted to go short for a while but she has always had a commitment with her work and wasn’t able to. Right now, she is free and said, let’s do it!”

That’s not to say this pixie is any less sexy. Panettiere pulls it off pretty flawlessly. It’s an interesting shade of silver that really doesn’t look grey, which is tough to do. It looks like she’s living the mom life right now with her adorable 5-year-old daughter and taking a quick break from acting. There’s no doubt she’ll be back though and I absolutely wouldn’t complain about a Nashville reunion.

⁩