Hayden Panettiere Says Goodbye to Cheerleader Locks, Debuts Chopped Crop

Hayden Panettiere at an Earth Day celebration in L.A. Photo: AP

Looks like Hayden Panettiere is ready to throw in the pom poms. The 20-year old actress who never met a cheerleading role she didn’t like Bring It On: All or Nothing, Heroes chopped off her long, wavy blond locks in favor of an edgy crop. She unveiled the new do in L.A. last night at the Global Home Tree Day celebration in honor of Earth Day.

Though we applaud the I Love You Beth Cooper star for trying something new, we just don’t think this tough girl crop fits the bubbly bombshell. What do you think of Hayden’s brand new ‘do? Let us know in the comments!