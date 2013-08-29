Hayden Panettiere Steps Out with New Blunt Bangs, Platinum Blonde Hair

StyleCaster
Hayden Panettiere changed up her hairstyle with bangs and a new platinum blonde color.
Hayden Panettiere, who has recently been sporting big hair as a country starlet on Nashville, stepped out last night sporting a new, sleek hairstyle. During her appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman last night she debuted blunt bangs and platinum blonde hair.

Just a few hours before, she previewed the style on Twitter with a quick sneak peek.

 

That’s a #shortgirlproblem if we ever saw one.

What do you think of Hayden’s new sleek look? We’re still on the fence. Plus, we don’t see it lasting too long. This doesn’t exactly go with her Nashville character Scarlett’s sequined over-the-top look.

