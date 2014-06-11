Makeover Alert! Hayden Panettiere Gets Layered

Hayden Panettiere has a lot of big changes going on in her life, but we’re kind of at odds over which is a bigger deal—her growing baby bump or her new choppy bob? The actress debuted a sassy new haircut via her makeup artist’s Instagram over the weekend at the hands of beloved celebrity hairdresser Chris McMillan, who’s also responsible for Jennifer Aniston‘s super-famous ‘do.

We’re so used to seeing Hayden sporting long, full waves as Juliet Barnes on “Nashville” that our initial reaction was that she’d gone for a big chop, but some further investigation reveals that, with the exception of extensions, the starlet’s hair has been just grazing shoulder-length for some time now.

Nevertheless, this layered look is still a departure from the blunt, all-one-length cut we last spotted her in. And the verdict? We’ll go ahead and say it—we prefer this flirty, fun new style by leaps and bounds.

Read more: 15 Long Bobs We Love