Hayden Panettiere Gets Bangs

Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz

Hayden Panettiere

Photo: RD / Cortes / Retna Digital

Heroes star Hayden Panettiere debuted a new look recently with freshly cropped bangs at The Whaleman Foundation Benefit.

Bangs can be a flattering hair accoutrement, but in this instance, I think sweeping bangs would better compliment her features. Sweeping bangs slim a wide nose and balance out a square jawline.

What do you think of Hayden’s new look? And if you miss the old Hayden, you can always try on her sans bangs ‘do in the Virtual Makeover Studio.