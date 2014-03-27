News: Hayden Panettiere’s Beauty Routine; The Best Eyelash Curling Tips

“Nashville” star Hayden Panettiere rocks a full-face of makeup on each episode, but when the cameras stop rolling, the actress is all about a natural, holistic beauty routine. [People]

If you’re already familiar with the low-key, apothecary-inspired Kiehl’s motif, you may be shocked by the color of the brand’s first nail polish. [NY Mag]

We don’t know why even the biggest sriracha fan would spring for this sriracha-inspired beauty product, but we have a feeling that someone, somewhere, will prove us wrong. [Yahoo]

An eyelash curler is a necessity—check out these tips and tricks for getting the best possible curl every time. [Beauty High]