Having Your Bikini Area ‘Sugared’ May Not Be So Sweet

One of the latest crazes in hair removal, ‘sugaring’ is anall natural paste or gel made from food-derived ingredients like sugar, water, and lemon juice to remove the hair follicle from the root. It is said results can last up to six weeks and the exfoliating properties are better for your skin than waxing, but this may not be the case.

While this process may seem like a sweeter alternative for removing your hair “down there,” in all actuality it works the same way as waxing. According to O, the Oprah Magazine Beauty Director Valerie Monroe, the sugaring process is still pulling hair out by the root, but instead of hot waxthe aesthetician puts this sugar concoction over the bikini area and removes it with either fingers or strips of cloth. Monroe talked toDermatologist Anne Chapas, MD who said there’s no evidence that sugaring causes less irritation than waxing. “If you’re not careful, you can have the same kinds of problems associated with waxing—ingrown hairs, skin discoloration, even a burn.”

So, make sure you take this sweet process with a grain of salt and take the same precautions you do with your regular waxing routine to prevent any type of irritation.

[Oprah.com]