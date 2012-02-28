Have Women Become Addicted To Their Makeup?

Do you ever leave the house without “putting on your face?” Neither do a lot of women.

According to a survey conducted byHarris Interactive on behalf of The Renfrew Center Foundation, 44 percent of women saidthey have negative feelings about themselves when they aren’t wearing makeup and makeup makes them feel more competent.

Adrienne Resslernational training director for the Renfrew Center said: “There is concern when makeup no longer becomes a tool for enhancement but, rather, a security blanket that conceals negative feelings about one’s self-image and self-esteem. For many individuals, these feelings may set the stage for addictions or patterns of disordered eating to develop.”

For people who are consumed by beauty day in and day out, this is a troubling statement. We don’t think anything is wrong with applying a few coats of mascara before walking out the door just to go to the grocery store, but do people really have such deep rooted attachment to their makeup routine?

[Jezebel]