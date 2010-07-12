Haute Couture Beauty: Gorgeous And Wacky Looks On the Runway

Haute couture should be fun, foolish, and almost unwearable. That is what legendary designer Christian Lacroix told The Observer in 1987. Clearly, he was referring to the clothes, but his statement could be just as applicable to the hair and makeup, which, oftentimes, borders on the outrageous. This time around though, there was also plenty of inspiration to take away. We have a recap of the beauty moments from last weeks couture extravaganza in Paris in the slideshow above!

