Haute Couture Beauty: Gorgeous And Wacky Looks On the Runway

Haute couture should be fun, foolish, and almost unwearable. That is what legendary designer Christian Lacroix told The Observer in 1987. Clearly, he was referring to the clothes, but his statement could be just as applicable to the hair and makeup, which, oftentimes, borders on the outrageous. This time around though, there was also plenty of inspiration to take away. We have a recap of the beauty moments from last weeks couture extravaganza in Paris in the slideshow above!
CHRISTIAN DIOR
The deep purple lip trend touted on the ready-to-wear runway at shows like Missoni and Peter Som, continues in the couture realm. The Dior lip was a dense, dark gothic purple, the eyes literally color-blocked and the hair pulled into gravity-defying futuristic updos.
Liu Wen, backstage at Christian Dior haute couture Fall 2010
Olga Sherer, backstage at Christian Dior haute couture Fall 2010
Taking hair to the limits. Sigrid Agren, backstage at Christian Dior haute couture Fall 2010
Heloise Guerin, backstage at Christian Dior haute couture Fall 2010
ARMANI PRIVÉ
Veronica Lake, eat your heart out. Thats what the pronounced peekaboo-waved hair was saying at the Armani Privé show. The voluminous hot-rollered styles seemed like the perfect combination of Lakes 30s-era glamour and Faye Dunaways Network power do.
Iris Strubegger, backstage at Armani Privé haute couture Fall 2010.
Vlada Roslyakova shows the softer side of orange eye shadow. Backstage at Armani Privé haute couture Fall 2010.
Carmen Kass, backstage at Armani Privé haute couture Fall 2010.
CHANEL
At Chanel it was literally only about red; specifically the deep, oxblood hue gracing mattified pouts and fingertips. It was paired with little else in the way of hair and makeup, and that is just fine with us.
Natasha Poly, Chanel haute couture Fall 2010
Serious bedhead. Sara Blomqvist, Chanel haute couture Fall 2010
A breezy tucked in 'do. Chanel haute couture Fall 2010
Blood red suits Jac Jagaciak just fine. Chanel haute couture Fall 2010
JEAN PAUL GAULTIER
The mannish glamour of both Marlene Dietrich with her heavy-lidded sultriness (emphasized here by a thick fringe of falsies) and early 90s-era Madonna (there was even a fur cone bra!) seemed to be the inspiration at Gaultier. Grey shadow was drawn dramatically towards the temple of heavily lined and lashed eyes, lips were a bright orangey red, and hair was mostly tucked beneath Snorks-like turbans.
Magdalena Frackowiak, backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture Fall 2010
Karlie Kloss, backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture Fall 2010
A loopy hair trend? Georgina Stojilkovic and Emina Cunmulaj, backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture Fall 2010
Jessica Stam, backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture Fall 2010
Olga Sherer, backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture Fall 2010
Joan Smalls strikes a pose. Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture Fall 2010
VALENTINO
The clothes at Valentino had a youthful innocence about them, and the hair and makeup felt just as sweet and unfussy. A mellow palette of pastels and taupes built a light, undefined eye, lips were the palest baby pink, and hair was drawn into ballerina buns with face-framing wispies.
Sigrid Agren, backstage at Valentino haute couture Fall 2010
Siri Tollerød, backstage at Valentino haute couture Fall 2010
Anna Selezneva and Anabela Belikova
Gwen Loos, backstage at Valentino haute couture Fall 2010
Tati Coliar, Valentino haute couture Fall 2010
Ajak Deng, Valentino haute couture Fall 2010
JANTAMINIAU
The award for craziest hair moment definitely goes to Jantaminiau with the spherical curtains of extensions befitting Judy Jetson. This do will definitely have many rethinking the possibilities of their mixing bowls.
Backstage at Jantaminiau haute couture Fall 2010
A new kind of helmet head. Jantaminiau haute couture Fall 2010