Lady Gaga Just Launched The Perfect Brow Pencil For ALL Hair Colors

We’re all about undertones when it comes to foundation and concealer. We even pay attention to undertones when looking for the right nude lipstick. So, why do we just grab any eyebrow pencil and go to town? Luckily, the new Haus Laboratories The Edge Precision Brow Pencil comes in a whopping 13 shades. So, if you’ve got red hair, warm blonde hair, cool brown hair, ultra-black hair or anything in between, there’s sure to be the perfect shade for you.

This is actually the very first eyebrow pencil from Haus Laboratories. It took the brand, along with makeup artist Sarah Tanno, a long time to create an ultra-thin pencil that would glide on easily without breaking. Seriously, it doesn’t break with regular use. If you’ve ever used other micro-pencils, you know the struggle of them literally crumbling on your face. It’s the worst.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

This pencil is rounded so it’s even easier to apply those tiny, hair-like strokes. For the most natural-looking brows, Tanno reccomends brushing your brow hair upwards with the spoolie, and then using the side of the pencil to fill in color. Going against the hair makes brows look more natural and less that blocky Insta-brow. (We’re so glad that’s over!) I found that really ensures the color applies easily to those sparse areas. And it stays put all day.

Tanno also reccomends using two shades for the most realistic-looking full brow. On Lady Gaga, she uses a warmer shade first and then defines the brow with a more neutral color. You can try this trick, or use a lighter shade on the thicker part of your brow, towards your nose, and then continue with a closer match on the rest. Genius.

Shop the brand-new Haus Laboratories The Edge Precision Brow Pencil today on Amazon.