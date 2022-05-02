Haus Labs’ Entire Collection Is 50% Off to Gear Up for the Brand’s Huge Upcoming Suprise

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Something is going down at Haus Lab. The brand has wiped its socials, changed its avatars and launched a new catchphrase: The Future Is Beautiful. Founder Lady Gaga even jumped in on her own channels, writing, “If you luv @hauslabs makeup as much as I do you better stock up on your favorite products while you can!” Every single Haus Labs product is now on sale for a whopping 50 percent off, including the cult-fave liquid eyeliner.

We don’t know exactly what’s going on with the brand but we know it’s only going to grow. Some believe it’s being taken over by Kendo, the beauty brand incubator behind giants such as Fenty Beauty and KVD Vegan Beauty. That would mean, Haus Labs would be sold at Sephora. Others think it’s likely skincare is coming since the “vegan and cruelty-free” taglines, along with the texture shots, feel like a skincare brand. And we know Gaga loves skincare.

Whatever it is, we’ll find out in the next week. For now, shop Haus Labs faves at a major discount.

La Luce Lip Glaze – $13 Off

This multi-dimensional sparkling gloss topper transforms any lip look.

Tanti Baci Extreme Cream Micro Mini Lipstick Set – $29 Off

Get five creamy satin lipsticks named after iconic Italians and a chic vegan leather pouch.

PHD Hybrid Lip Oil – $12 Off

Love Dior’s Lip Oil but not the price tag? This hydrating, lightweight lip oil is a great dupe.

The Edge Precision Eyebrow Pencil – $10 Off

Stock up on this easy-glide powder pencil in a whopping 13 shades.

Four Way Shadow Palette – $12 Off

These 4-pan palettes — in nine colorways — help you create an entire eyeshadow look with ease.

Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner Felt-Tip Liquid Eyeliner

Fans swear this liquid eyeliner goes on ultra-black and lasts the entire day without smudging.