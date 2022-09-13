Haus Labs’ TikTok-Viral Foundation Is Shockingly Good

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ve seen a lot of iconic pop stars in concert but this past weekend at Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball in Los Angeles was the first time I couldn’t take my eyes off the makeup. It’s not that the actual show — the dancing, singling and costumes — weren’t incredible. They were. But as I danced in the audience dripping in sweat in the LA heat wave, I couldn’t help but be impressed at the staying power of Gaga’s glam. Another first? I knew she and I were wearing a lot of the same products, including the brand-new Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation. No joke, this is the best launch from the brand yet.

Haus Labs sent me the new foundation to try for the show. I was a little nervous the formula would be too heavy for me, too full-coverage for an outdoor concert in the heat. I couldn’t have been more wrong. It seems all the TikTok reviews were right — this foundation is one of the most skin-like formulas I’ve ever tried. The medium-coverage blends into the skin so seamlessly, that it’s like you’re not wearing anything. But your skin tone is blurred and even-toned.

Speaking of skin tones, there are a whopping 51 shades across 6 families, based on the skin’s depth and undertones. The numbering system (590-000) is based on the pigment load by shade. The higher the number, the higher the pigment load and the deeper the shade. I used 160 Light Neutral and recorded my first reaction on TikTok.

Applying it is almost like applying a serum. It feels soft and skincare-like. That’s thanks to the addition of more than 20 skincare ingredients, such as fermented arnica to reduce redness and what the brand calls “Intellizen 7 Complex,” a blend of medicinal herbs that promises to calm and heal the skin. There’s also a blend of “super antioxidants” to protect the skin from stress.

I didn’t get the Cruelty-Free Foundation Brush ($39 at Sephora) so I used my hands but the brush will probably make application even easier. I also didn’t try the new Bio-Blurring Talc-Free Loose Setting Powder ($38 at Sephora) but my dry skin didn’t really need it. It didn’t fade at all the entire night.

I finished my makeup by getting creative with Haus Labs Optic Intensity Eco Gel Eyeliner Pencil ($22 at Sephora) and Bio-Radiant Gel-Powder Highlighter ($40 at Sephora). Lashes are YSL Beauty Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara ($29 at Sephora) and the incredible face gems are by Get Stonned ($16 at Urban Outfitters). Oh, and my fave gym lips, too.

Let me tell you, my hair did not hold up through hours of dancing but my makeup sure did. And so did Lady Gaga’s. Makeup artist Sarah Tanno shared Gaga’s eye-catching looks from the night. “It’s taken me years of performance makeup to really master it,” she commented on the post.

TikTokers are obsessing over the new foundation, too. TikToker Audrey Hsu showed how well the formula covered her acne scars. “This is the future of foundation,” she said in her video. “This is the kind of foundation that makes people stare at you and be like, ‘was she created in a lab yesterday?'” Gaga even commented! “I know this sounds crazy but this made me so emotional—you deserve a product that is good for your skin and we wanted to give you that I’m so happy,” she wrote. Officially a fan forever.

Head to Sephora to grab your shade now.