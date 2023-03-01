Haus Labs Just Took Powder Blush to the Next Level

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I know, I know. Another powder blush. We all just have too many in our makeup bags as it is. That’s what I thought before I tried Haus Labs’ new Color Fuse Talc-Free Powder Blush with Fermented Arnica and now it’s a staple that’s replaced most — if not all — of my powder blushes. There are only five shades but each can create a variety of different looks depending on what brush you use and how much you layer.

Haus Labs Global Artistry Director and Lady Gaga’s makeup artist Sarah Tanno explains on her Instagram. “These blushes can be worn as a soft wash of color or full-on pigment,” she says. “Lighter skin tones I prefer I fan or fluffy brush, deeper skin tones a denser brush.” Tanno is providing some much-needed education so you don’t go right in and look like you fell face-first into a pile of blush.

But the dramatic pigment is one of the things I like about these blushes. The other is the way it applies like a powder and blends like a cream. (So easy!) My favorite shade is Dragon Fruit Daze (a cool pink) and there’s also Pomelo Peach (a soft coral), Hibiscus Haze (a mauve pink), Acai Sky (a berry purple) and Watermelon Bliss (a universal red).

I used a fluffy brush to apply the Dragon Fruit Daze shade to the tops of my cheeks and my eyelids in that trendy draping style, or, “blush contouring.” To say I’m obsessed would be an understatement.

And I’m not the only one. These blushes were made to flatter all skin tones. TikTok @glowwithmar applies Hibiscus Haze to her cheeks and becomes obsessed with the color. “This blush was made for me, it was made for my complexion, this was made for my skin type,” she says in her video. “It’s just everything I wanted and more.” She goes on to say how blurring the formula is. I couldn’t agree more.

Creator @tatiannaanesa swatched the three most vibrant shades on her skin tone and they all popped beautifully. She applies Acai Sky to her face and, well, the results speak for themselves.

TikToker @kensnation also loves the Dragon Fruit Daze shade. “I honestly think this is going to be one of my new favorite blush shades. This color is my dream blush shade for real,” she says. I expect these bright shades to sell out quickly. Grab yours at Sephora now.