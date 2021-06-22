Best-Selling Haus Laboratories Eyeliner, Eyeshadow & More Is 60% (!!!) Off For Prime Day

As epic as Amazon Prime Day is for deals across the beauty world, most of the discounts cap at about 30 or 40 percent. That’s still a great sale. But when we spotted the prices for the Haus Laboratories sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021, we were shocked. 60 percent off hundreds of products?! For real. That’s the best-selling liquid eyeliner, matte lip crayons, brow pencils, eyeshadow palettes and more.

One of the best things about the Haus Laboratories line is that it’s not super trend-focused. Instead, it hawks quality everyday essentials as well as party-ready formulas and colors all available on Amazon Prime. So, if you’re looking for the perfect liquid eyeshadow, gel eyeliner and powder blush, look no further. And at these prices? You can afford to try a few more creative and fun products for a special occasion.

Feeling overwhelmed about what to shop? There are so many options! We’re getting you started with some of our favorites, below.

Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner

There’s a reason this liquid eyeliner has thousands of five-star reviews. The micro felt-tip helps you create precise lines, while the jet black formula stays on all day.

The Edge Precision Brow Pencil

Choose from 13 different shades of this eyebrow pencil with a precision tip.

Precision Brow Pencil $8 (was $20) Buy Now

Four-Way Shadow Palette

Get everything you need for a killer eye look in these four-shadow quads.

Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow

Go outside your comfort zone with ultra-pigmented liquid eyeshadows in colors like Blue Jean Dream.

Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon

For long-lasting, cream-to-matte lip color, choose from one of these 22 smooth lipstick shades. (Maybe even a few at this price.)