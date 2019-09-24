I Tried Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories and Here’s My Honest Review

Scroll To See More Images

Out of all the new celebrity makeup brands, Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories is one of, if not the, most buzzy. After her big launch party last week in Los Angeles, CA, Gaga’s first-ever beauty line went live on Amazon. Fans and YouTubers have been loving the edgy liquid eyeshadow shades and stick-on wings, as well as the killer lace face sticker. “Makeup helped me to love myself no matter what,” Gaga told attendees. “We at Haus Laboratories want you to love yourself, makeup or not, from the inside out. Although for me, I learned to love myself from the outside in. It was the power of makeup and specifically color that I found the rainbow in my heart.”

Since I wanted to love myself with makeup, too, I chose a few key items from Haus Laboratories to test out. I grabbed products and colors that are totally outside my comfort zone: Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder Liquid Eyeshadow in both Chained Ballerina and Legend ($20 at Amazon), Le Riot Lip Gloss in Entranced and Corset ($18 at Amazon), RIP Lip Liner in En Pointe ($16 at Amazon) and Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner Black Felt-Tip Liquid Eyeliner ($20 at Amazon). I also got the two stick-on options: Eye Armor Kit Wingtip Stickers—below—which currently comes in a set with Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner ($35 at Amazon) and Armor Masque No. 1 Face Masque Armor Sticker ($25 at Amazon). Think that’s enough to get me started?

I wanted to try these specific eyeshadow shades in Chained Ballerina (a dark gunmetal) and Legend (a gold) because they’re not ones I would usually pick up myself. I prefer neon green eyeliner and rose gold eyeshadow, sometimes sparkly brown. I would describe my makeup as girly with a twist, not dark and edgy. I don’t do black liquid liner or the classic cat-eye—well, not since high school.

First, I used the doe foot of the liquid eyeshadow wand to apply Chained Ballerina straight to my primed lids. It’s extremely pigmented and becomes more opaque as you layer it on. I’m pleasantly surprised by how easily you can manipulate it.

My only recommendation would be for those with hooded eyes. Like a lot of liquid shadows, it can crease while wet so look down and allow the formula to set before looking up again.

I wanted to skip mascara so the shadow would take center stage, but I felt like it needed something more. I applied Legend liquid eyeshadow to the inner corners of my eyes and along my brow bone because if you’re going to go there, you should go there. I also added a lip and used lip liner for the first time in years. Haus Labs‘ is creamy and easy to apply. I lined my lips with En Pointe and popped on Entranced gloss. I’m surprised Gaga started with lip gloss and not lipstick, but I’m not mad at the soft—not sticky—formula.

For my next Gaga-inspired look, I used the smallest option of Wingtip Stickers. They’re reusable up to three times each and fit all eye shapes. It was easy to apply the first one but I had to do the second one a few times to make sure they were even. I don’t think that one will be usable again. Still, it sure beats completely removing a liquid cat-eye and doing it over.

After applying both wings, I used the liquid Eye-Lie-Ner to line my upper lids and connect each line to the wings. I’m not a black eyeliner expert but I know a good one when I see it. This is ultra-pigmented and black black—not grey. It glides on easily and doesn’t smudge. I switched up my lip a bit and applied Corset gloss, a natural-looking pink.

For my final look, I popped on a piece of the lace face mask. It comes in four pieces for you to cut and apply however you like. It’s also reusable a few times. It’s pretty cool and I can see myself wearing it on a special occasion or party.

Overall, I’m impressed with Haus Laboratories. When I heard it was going to be on Amazon, I have to admit I was a bit worried about the quality. But this is nicer than average makeup. Do you need it? Well, if you wear black liquid liner or rock a cat-eye all the time, then yes. Those are worth it. The glosses are nice but if you have a million, you don’t need another. The liquid eyeshadow is great and a stand-out of the whole collection. I never thought I’d like myself with dark eyeshadow but I think I’ll try Chained Ballerina again for a night out. I’m especially stoked to use Rose B*itch, the lavender hue.

And that lace mask? Well, Halloween is coming up and a Gaga costume is sure to get all the compliments.

