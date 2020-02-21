I Can’t Stop Wearing Haus Laboratories New Lip Crayons

Lady Gaga has done it again. The superstar and beauty entrepreneur just rolled out Haus Laboratories Le Monster Matte Lip Crayons in 12 shades and let me tell you, they’re even better than you’re thinking. When I first saw the lip crayons, I wasn’t immediately drawn to the packaging. Each lipstick is pointy and black, possibly meant to resemble Gaga’s claws? But don’t judge a book by its cover here because this formula is one of the best matte lips I’ve tried.

“What I love about this product is that it’s one swipe full-coverage pigment, it’s ultra-matte and wears very feather-light,” said makeup artist Sarah Tanno, Global Artistry Director for Haus Laboratories, in a statement. “It is the most comfortable matte lipstick…The 12 tones have been tested on all skin tones and undertones to make sure that we have an inclusive range of colors. From your everyday color, like Power Move to the perfect red Mastered.”

She’s right. It really is comfortable for a smudge-proof lipstick. It goes on smoothly and dries down to what feels like a demi-matte. The colors are ultra-wearable. I was really into Dust (a nude pink) and Talk Dirty (a nude mauve) at first but ended up favoring the brightest shade in the bunch: Hot Rod (a neon pink). With no other makeup on and a pair of sunnies, I ran around all day and felt cute and put-together. And it stayed on through my latte.

The rest of the shades include Power Move (a soft rose), Fire Me (a dirty orange), Miami Tango (a red-orange), 1950 (pure red), Mastered (a cherry red), Greaser (a soft fuchsia), Rebel (a pink punch), Destroyer (a plum berry) and Pusher (a burgundy wine).

Shop Haus Laboratories Le Monster Matte Lip Crayons on Amazon now.

