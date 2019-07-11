Here’s the First Look at Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories

Ever since Lady Gaga announced she was working on a beauty brand, we’ve been waiting as patiently as possible to see the photos. And now the day is here. We finally have the first look at Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories and it’s about as amazing as we expected. The products were co-created by Lady Gaga, the Haus Laboratories product development team (as is usual for a beauty brand) and her longtime makeup artist Sarah Tanno. “When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup,” Lady Gaga said on Instagram with the announcement. “I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard working woman she was. I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true.”

The Amazon-exclusive brand includes six “collections:” HAUS of Goddess, HAUS of Rose B*tch, HAUS of Rockstar, HAUS of Dynasty, HAUS of Metal Head and HAUS of Chained Ballerina. Each collection ($49 at Amazon) includes three products: Glam Attack (a super-pigmented allover color), RIP Lip Liner (a liner being described as comfortable as a lipstick) and Le Riot Lip Gloss (a high-shine gloss).

There are also nine Limited-Time Duo Sets that keep the products pretty affordable. You can shop Glam Attack Shimmer Powder Duos ($36 at Amazon), which includes three Glam Attack Shimmer Powder Duos. Le Riot Gloss Duos ($32 at Amazon), includes three of the high-shine glosses. And RIP Lip Liner Duos ($26 at Amazon) includes three of the creamy liners.

Below, a first look at the HAUS of Chained Ballerina collection.

So, when can you shop it? Well, I’d mark your iCals because I have a feeling this is going to sell out. Haus Laboratories will be available for preorder on July 15 at 3 a.m. EST/12 a.m. PST on Amazon and the Haus Labs website. Products will ship this September.

