Lady Gaga Is Gifting Us Sparkly Lipstick for the Holidays

Lady Gaga’s makeup line is back just in time for the holidays. Haus Laboratories Cosmic Love is the festive launch that comes after the brand released its first eye and lip products about two months ago. There was Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow, Le Riot Lip Gloss, RIP Lip Liner, Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner and Eye Armor Kit Wingtip Stickers. We basically had everything we needed to create a Gaga-inspired look. But now, there are all-new holiday-ready hues and even new formulas. And they’re coming sooner than you might think.

We told you back when Haus Labs launched that we were impressed with the formulas and dramatic shades. We’re happy to see the brand is sticking with what works. Cosmic Love includes Glam Attack Metallic Crème Eyeshadow ($22 at Amazon), a spin off the original eyeshadow. There are four hues: Retro (a metallic champagne), Chains (a metallic bronze), Glamour Puss (a metallic scarlet) and Gunmetal (a metallic gunmetal). There’s also a limited-edition Sparkle Lipstick in Burlesque ($20 at Amazon) that’ll look amazing for any and all your holiday parties. The brand promises a grit-free glitter that’s universally wearable.

For a holiday gift, there’s a really cute pink kit called the Haus Of Angel Baby Collection ($49 at Amazon). It includes three all-new shades of the original products, which are also sold separately. You get Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow in Angel Baby (a pale pink with multi-color pearl), RIP Lip Liner in Arc (a dusty rose) and Le Riot Lip Gloss in Ethereal (a sheer pink with reflective pearl). As always, all products are vegan and cruelty-free.

Luckily, you don’t have to wait long to get your hands on these goodies. Shop Cosmic Love on November 18 at Amazon and on the Haus Laboratories website.

