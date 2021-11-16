Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs Makeup Just Got a ‘Haus of Gucci’ Makeover & It’s on Amazon

I have a confession to makeup. I use a lot of Lady Gaga’s beauty brand, Haus Laboratories, because I like the formulas and the shade options and the unexpected offerings. But I don’t love the packaging. It works fine but it doesn’t feel as luxe as the products actually are. Enter Haus Laboratories’ Casa Gaga collection. Now this limited-edition line feels up to par with a star like Gaga. Even the formulas are more luxe.

Casa Gaga Italian Glam Capsule Collection features seven new products inspired by the “lifestyle of Italy.” The brand has never done a seasonal collection like this before. The ivory and gold metal packaging is so chic, I wish the brand would actually go in this direction permanently. There’s even a Saffiano Vegan Leather double-zipper train case adorned with the Casa Gaga label inside to house all your new products. It’s all inspired by Gaga’s love of Italy, especially her experiences filming the upcoming House of Gucci film.

“There’s glam, then there’s Italian Glam,” Lady Gaga said in a statement. “Benvenuto a Casa Gaga, my collection of high-performance formulas and a love letter to Italy inspired by the beauty and wonder of all things Italian. I wanted to share the feeling of growing up in my house and seeing moments of glamour beaming from my mother and grandmother. I wanted to share a piece of my heart with you.”

The collection is available on the Haus Labs website now and launches on Amazon on November 25. You can pre-order the products now on Amazon since there’s a good chance they’ll sell out!

Tutti Gel-Powder Highlighter

This new gel-powder, made-in-Italy highlighter promises a lit-from-within, multi-dimensional glow on all skin tones. Use it with the Italian Glam Highlighter Brush, a cruelty-free, vegan version of Japan’s famous Blue Squirrel brushes.

Tutti Gel-Powder All Over Rouge

There are four versatile cheek-and-lip shades formulated in Italy with plant-derived squalane.

Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner in La Vita Punk

Haus Labs’ best-selling liquid eyeliner now comes in an even blacker, matter hue in gold packaging.

Tanti Baci Extreme Cream Mini Lipstick Set

This perfect-for-gifting set includes five luxe cream lipsticks in a Saffiano vegan leather lipstick pouch. Shade names celebrate famous Italian icons. Lady Gaga even wore Elsa (a plum berry shade) in the House of Gucci film posters!

La Luce Lip Glaze

Wear one of three high-shine shimmer glosses alone or as toppers over lipstick.

Limited Edition Casa Gaga La Collezione

Get the entire collection (a $260 value!) packaged in a chic Saffiano vegan leather train case.