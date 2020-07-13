Lady Gaga’s Makeup Line Is Turning One & Celebrating With An Epic Sale

It seems like just yesterday Lady Gaga was rolling out her big beauty line but it’s been an entire year. What even is time? Now, there’s a Haus Laboratories anniversary sale to shop to help celebrate the brand’s birthday. If you haven’t tried the line yet, now’s the chance to grab both neutral and colorful eyeshadow palettes, the already-iconic liquid eyeliner and dozens of bold lipstick and lip gloss colors. And if you have tried a few of the brand’s products, here’s where you can stock up on your faves for less—and with Amazon Prime two-day shipping.

You can’t really go wrong with any of Haus Laboratories products but we especially love the new-ish lip crayons that have a soft matte finish. Or play around with shimmer eyeshadow that goes on like a cream and dries matte. It seriously doesn’t crease so you can add a swipe or silver next to black for a totally Gaga look. Don’t miss the ultra-shine lip gloss, too. There are multiple neutral hues so you can do a glossy nude lip or a bold red or pink.

Shop all of our favorites at 30 percent off until July 20.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner

Looking for a matte liquid eyeliner that goes on opaque and really stays put? This vegan and cruelty-free formula does just that.

Glam Room Palette No. 1: Fame

This 10-shade eyeshadow palette has all the basics you need in your beauty kit, including pinks and a must-have black.

Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon

These full-coverage lipsticks feature a long-lasting matte-to-cream finish. We especially love this bright-pink Hot Rod hue.

Stupid Love Eyeshadow Palette

The latest palette from Gaga is much brighter and bolder but still just as wearable. There are both cool and warm tones for infinite glam possibilities.

Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow

This long-lasting blendable liquid eyeshadow comes in nine shimmer and four metallic colors.