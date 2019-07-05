I’m Freaking Out Over Lady Gaga’s First Haus Beauty Campaign

When we first heard Lady Gaga was launching her own makeup line, we weren’t super surprised. The star has been rocking bold, colorful, glittery makeup since she was just a New York girl fighting to be seen. Haus Beauty is perfectly on brand for her, especially since it’s not her first gig in the beauty business. She worked with the M.A.C. Viva Glam campaign in 2009 and 2010, collaborating on a lipstick and lipgloss. Gaga also has a fragrance, Lady Gaga Fame, with Coty. Now, it’s her turn to put her name on an entire company she can call her own.

The first campaign photos of Haus Beauty hit the Internet this week and there are a few big surprises. What’s not a surprise? How gorgeous Lady Gaga looks in the shots. We haven’t been able to confirm the authenticity of the photos floating around Instagram and Twitter but everything seems pretty legit.

The campaign photos feature bold eye makeup that screams Gaga. There are two of her and two model shots.

Fans are loving the way you can see each woman’s skin in the photos. It looks like there is very little—if any—Photoshop, which is sadly rare in the beauty industry. Most brands at least smooth out pores and fine lines. It’s refreshing to see a real person wearing makeup. It’s probable MUA Sarah Tanno created the looks. She’s Gaga’s makeup artist and she has “Haus of Gaga” in her Instagram profile, after all.

Beauty news account Trendmood posted the photos and the response was amazing. “I love how her promo photos aren’t over-edited! You can totally see her natural facial features and her skin’s real texture!” wrote one fan. “She sells cosmetics, not photoshop. Iconic,” said another.

There’s no news yet on exactly when you’ll be able to shop Haus Beauty’s goods but we’ll keep you updated as soon as we know more.