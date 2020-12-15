5 Curl-Friendly Caps That Won’t Give You Hat Head

Those with curly hair know the deal. Whether you have 2C waves or 4C coiles, you know how badly hats can damage your curls. Baseball caps, winter beanies—they all smash the curl pattern, sometimes even until you can wash it again. But there are options! ICYMI, there are hats for curly hair that will protect your strands and/or let them flourish while still getting the look of a full cap. Confused? Allow us to explain.

You have a few choices when it comes to hats made for curly hair. You can choose a cap or beanie that has a fully open back or top to allow your curls to stick out. This way, you get the look and/or the warmth but your curls aren’t smashed at all. There are also full hat varieties that are lined with silk. Just like you sleep on a silk pillowcase and wrap your hair in a silk bonnet, the inside of this beanie will help keep your hair frizz- and breakage-free. It’s pretty much genius.

Peep some of our favorite styles, below. One was even in Oprah’s Favorite Things and she knows curls.

Beira 2 Pack Backless Ponytail Hat

It might look a little silly but hear us out. When you pull your curls into the back of this cap, you won’t be able to tell it’s basically half a hat. No more smushed strands!

Tazzlyfe Maya Satin Lined Beanie Cap

This handmade beanie comes in a variety of different colors all with the top open to let your curls pop through. Even better, you can choose silk lining to protect your fragile strands. Your ears are warm but your hair still looks great.

BreezyTee Satin Lined Beanie Black

Or choose a full satin-lined beanie that will tuck all your hair safely thanks to its slouch fit.

CurlCap Natural Hair Backless Cap

CurlCap is known for its stylish hats with an elastic strap in the back to custom-fit to your head. The brand even has new leather and faux fur varieties perfect for fall and winter.

Grace Eleyae Dark Gray Foldover Warm Slap

Ever since Grace Eleyae’s silk-lined beanies were in Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020, almost all the colors have been sold out. Pick up this gray cold-weather hat while you still can! Though your hair will be hidden, the inside silk will keep it frizz-free.