Hat Hair: 8 Celebrity-Inspired Styles to Try

While beanies, baseball caps, fedoras and the like have been reserved for covering up greasy, disheveled strands in the past, they’re now considered just one more hair accessory to make your ‘do stand out. And, since hair accessories are definitely having their own moment this spring, we had to figure out how to tackle this whole hat hair style.

Pharrell might be focused on the hat with a lack of hair look, but these A-list ladies are showing how to make the opposite work. Take a look at the tousled, straight, and curly styles that are peeking out from underneath their chic coverups, and let us know in the comments below if you’ll be rocking any of these styles this season.

