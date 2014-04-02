Hat Hair: 8 Celebrity-Inspired Styles to Try

While beanies, baseball caps, fedoras and the like have been reserved for covering up greasy, disheveled strands in the past, they’re now considered just one more hair accessory to make your ‘do stand out. And, since hair accessories are definitely having their own moment this spring, we had to figure out how to tackle this whole hat hair style.
Pharrell might be focused on the hat with a lack of hair look, but these A-list ladies are showing how to make the opposite work. Take a look at the tousled, straight, and curly styles that are peeking out from underneath their chic coverups, and let us know in the comments below if you’ll be rocking any of these styles this season.
Although we live for Janelle Monae's natural pomp, we also love it tucked under a black bowler hat for a look that's a little bit retro and a whole lot cool.
Photo:
Getty
Rosie Huntington Whiteley's blue fedora and soft waves combo is working on so many levels. Now this is how you do hat hair.
Photo:
Getty
A New Year's Eve top hat might be one style you can only wear on December 31st, but Kylie Jenner's piece-y straight strands are always a good choice under a chapeau.
Photo:
Instagram
How do you style your hair under a black knit Mickey Mouse hat you ask? In a slightly messy side pony, obviously. That Bey always knows best.
Photo:
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
Jessica Alba never has a bad hair day. In fact, her hat hair days are some of her best. Just check out this textured ombré "lob" with her wide-brim topper.
Photo:
Instagram
You know what they say—the couple that wears hats together, stays together! Okay, maybe we made that up, but Joe Jonas and Blanda Eggenschwiler looked super cute in coordinated headgear at the Opening Ceremony fashion show.
Photo:
Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
Rita Ora proves the modern way to work a bedazzled cowboy hat is with a choppy short 'do, not with overly-curled locks.
Photo:
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
There's something about full bangs with a colorful lid that never gets old. Taylor Swift does boho-meets-rockstar in the best way possible.
Photo:
Getty