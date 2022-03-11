Harry Styles’ Next Pleasing Drop Is Here & It’s Trippy Fun With New Nail Polish and Skincare

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since Harry Styles dropped his first collection for his Pleasing beauty brand in November 2021, we’ve been waiting as patiently as possible for the next launch. Would there be more skincare? More nail polish? A totally new vibe? Well, now that Pleasing’s Shroom Bloom collection is here, we know it’s all of the above — and so much more. We have all the details and you’ll want to set your iCal alarm because this is sure to sell out.

The Shroom Bloom collection includes new nail polish, face serum, hand and nail balm, and the coolest merch we’ve ever seen. Even better, the brand listened to fans and expanded the size range up to 5X so more people can wear the ridiculously cute designs. This time, there are three options: a crewneck and two T-shirts all cut and sewn in Los Angeles from 100 percent cotton, using 50 percent recycled and 50 percent organic yarn.

Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac fame is the new face of the line. In an interview with Vogue, Styles explained why he chose the musician. “He’s a magical man,” he said. “Mick is someone who brings me — and countless others — great joy. I felt there couldn’t be a better embodiment of Pleasing, or a person who could so naturally capture the wizardry that we love.”

Shop the entire collection March 15 at 9 a.m. PST.

The Shroom Bloom Set

There are four new polishes: Sprouting (a pale green opaque gloss formula), Tender Bud (a mushroom beige opaque gloss formula), Vine Ripe (a vibrant red opaque gloss formula) and The Whole Dewniverse (a sheer holographic bio-glitter formula). The set also includes mushroom and flower nail stickers.

Acid Drops

This face serum contains Malic acid to exfoliate dead skin cells, aloe for hydration, hibiscus and salicylic acid to help reduce the appearance of pores, lemon to brighten and camellia to nourish the skin.

Hand + Nail Balm

Snow mushroom, shea butter and apricot nourish skin and nails.

The Pleasing Crewneck in Sky Blue

The most popular apparel item is sure to be this adorable frog-emblazoned crewneck.