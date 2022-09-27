OMG — Harry Styles Is Launching Makeup & Here’s Your First Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Unsurprisingly, Harry Styles isn’t launching his first makeup collection in any type of low-key way. Why would he?! He’s Harry Styles. Instead, he’s teamed up with Brazilian-born, Paris-based fashion designer, Marco Ribeiro to bring the designer’s colorful vision to life. Pleasing x Marco Ribeiro will debut at the designer’s Paris Fashion Week presentation on September 29 and will be available to shop on the Pleasing website that same day. Styles is a big fan of the designer. He recently wore his clothing on his latest tour and artwork for Harry’s House.

What’s in the limited-edition collection? A lot of fun. There’s The Pressed Powder Pigments palette ($50), made up of eight wet-to-dry colors. Apply them alone with a brush or your fingers, or mix in the Gloss Medium ($25) for a fluid formula with endless possibilities. Continuing the brand’s sustainability initiative, each metal palette is housed in a 100 percent compostable carton and made with at least 70 percent post-consumer material. It’s also printed with soy and water-based inks.

For even more color, there’s a set of three Universal Cream Pigments ($40). Écoulement (a green-blue) and Soleil (a bright yellow) are meant to be used anywhere on the face, while La Vie En Rose Vif (a bright pink) is for lips and cheeks. (Certain brights are often not approved for eye use so just use caution with those.) All three of these buildable shades are vegan and cruelty-free.

Like with every Pleasing launch, there are also new nail polish shades — five in this drop, with four in a set ($20/$65). Each is a biodegradable 12-free nail polish formula with pops of color inspired by Ribeiro’s designs.

There’s Incrível Marrom Fosco (a rich matte brown), Aura Laranja Gelatina (a vibrant orange), Oceano Água-Marinha Cremoso (an aqua-marine crème), Cítrico Vibrante Cremoso (a vibrant green matte) and Borgonha Açaí Cremoso (a glossy burgundy crème). The kit comes with the cutest decals to adorn your manicure. Incrível Marrom Fosco is sold separately.

If you’ve been waiting for new merch to drop, you’re in luck. There are two colorways of the Pleasing x Marco Ribeiro MAIS AMOR Hoodies ($110), brown and yellow (MAIS) and pink and red (AMOR). They’re cut and sewn in Los Angeles and from 100 percent cotton, using 50 percent recycled and 50 percent organic yarn and closed loop manufacturing.

Keep an eye on designer Marco Ribeiro’s socials to get a look at the products in action and shop them this Thursday.