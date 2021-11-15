Harry Styles Just Dropped His Beauty Brand & We’re Losing It Over the Unique Packaging

OMG — it’s finally here. The day you’ve been waiting for. Harry Styles’ Pleasing beauty brand was just released to pre-shop and we’ve got all the details on the first drop. After months and months of speculation, Pleasing is finally a reality. And it’s not just nail polish as some worried. The brand is rolling out skincare and merch, too, with its first drop called Perfect Pearl with, you guessed it, pearlized products.

“I wanted to find a way to explore more ideas and have more opportunities to collaborate with people who were inspiring me; that’s how Pleasing was born,” Styles said in a statement. “Starting the brand with beauty felt exciting because creating great products is a unique way to make people feel good.”

You can expect Pleasing to drop, well, anything Styles finds “pleasing,” per the press release. That could mean makeup, more skincare, and even a fragrance. For now though, there are six products available to pre-shop. On November 29 at 10:00am PST, Pleasing will be available for general sale.

Below, check out the entire first drop and check back here for our honest review of the line.

The Pleasing Pen

This dual-ended eye and lip serum contains hydrating olive oil-derived squalane and soothing marshmallow extract. “When we decided Pleasing would make beauty products I wanted to be sure they were something I would use,” Styles said in a statement. “I didn’t want to make products to mask people, I wanted to highlight them and make them feel beautiful. The Pleasing Pen is great because if you’re feeling a little less than lovely you can refresh yourself anywhere. The lip oil dries matte in about a minute, perfect to give yourself a mini massage with the eye serum.”

The Pearlescent Illuminating Serum

This hydrating serum promises it’s great for use as a makeup primer too. “The Pearlescent Serum was inspired by the Japanese skin divers — female divers who collected pearls for Morimoto with no gear, just a net,” Styles said. “Their skin looks so fresh, shining in the sun, and I wanted a product that would give that feeling. The serum brightens skin over time but it also immediately smoothes out the appearance of your skin, like you’ve just come from the cold ocean.”

Nail Polish

There are four shades all housed in unique glass bottles: Perfect Pearl (a pearlized white with a glossy finish, Pearly Tops (a clear with a subtle iridescence, matte finish), Inky Pearl (a pearlescent black with a deep blue radiance and glossy

finish) and Granny’s Pink Pearls (a pearlescent pink with a glossy finish). The 12-free formula is biodegradable and made from sustainable, plant-based solvents.