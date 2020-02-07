Nail Influencer Harry Styles is Obsessed With This Underrated Essie Shade

We love knowing exactly what nail polish shades our favorite celebs are wearing so we can go copy the look. In the grand scheme of things, it’s one of the most affordable ways to cop their style. Harry Styles’ nail polish is always on point but even though he’s our personal nail influencer, he doesn’t exactly create YouTube videos or post shopping credits. (Can you imagine?) So, we have to guess what nail polish he’s wearing. Well, not anymore.

In an interview with Popsugar, manicurist Jenny Longworth spilled the tea on her client’s mani habits. She met Styles while on a Gucci shoot more than a year ago. “I’m not too sure what he used to get up to nail-wise before that, but he seems to be more experimental since becoming a solo artist,” she said. “I think all of our styles come into their own as we get older. It’s great to see a young guy express himself through fashion and nails especially. I love that about him—it’s dope.” We couldn’t agree more.

Whether it’s the “paint chip” manicure Styles wore to the Met Gala or those adorable smiley faces, the singer is down to experiment. But at the moment, both Longworth and Styles are favoring one spring-ready hue. “Harry always has a good eye for color, and we tend to gravitate to the same kind of ‘off’ shades,” said Longworth. “We are both obsessed with this one particular mint green [polish] at the moment. That’s his go-to shade. Sometimes we switch it up and do something a bit more classic like reds and blacks if he’s wearing a suit, or something fun for an editorial, like the recent smiley face nail art.”

For those vampy shades, Longworth loves Chanel nail polish. And that mint hue? It’s everyone’s favorite: Essie.

As for the nail trends she sees for 2020? She tells Popsugar, “One thing we will see way more of in 2020 is men expressing themselves through nails.” Amen.

