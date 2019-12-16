The Internet Can’t Get Enough of Harry Styles’ Smiley-Face Nail Art

Harry Styles is no stranger to nail polish. The singer has been rocking manicures at least since he went solo in 2016. But Styles’ Fine Line nails from his newest video have caused the biggest stir—in the best way possible. Earlier this month, he posted a teaser promoting his upcoming album in which he’s wearing yellow nails with a little smiley face on each one. There’s something late ’90s/early 2000s about the look, which just continues to solidify that trends from that time are coming back. (Let’s just please leave low-rise jeans in 2001.)

That’s not the only time Styles wore this nail art. In an interview with The Guardian, which includes some gorgeous photos, Styles speaks about dating, music and wearing whatever the “fook” he wants, regardless of what gender the clothes were made for. “What women wear. What men wear. For me it’s not a question of that. If I see a nice shirt and get told, ‘But it’s for ladies.’ I think: ‘Okaaaay? Doesn’t make me want to wear it less though.’ I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, it all becomes a lot easier.” In an accompanying photo, Styles has similar smiley-face nail art and tons of rings.

Nail artist Jenny Longworth is responsible for Styles’ nail art, as well as his glittery black nails back when he performed his new single in early November. Longworth shared that she used CND World Vinylux in Black Pool #105 ($7.35 at Amazon) and “a dusting” of Magpie Beauty glitter in Jennifer ($6.99 at Magpie). We love when nail artists spill what they use so we can try to get the look at home.

Though, as one Styles fan points out, “it’s hard to copy harry styles’ nail colors when he changes them literally every week.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.