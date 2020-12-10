Gisele Bündchen’s Favorite Hair Dryer Is $100 Off Right Now, So Hello Bombshell Waves

It’s not often that the basics go on major sale. You know, the items you’ll use every day regardless of day or season. But the Harry Josh blow dryer sale on Dermstore is exactly that. These are the hair tools you’ll use all the time and have for years. They’re so good, they have celeb fans including Gisele Bündchen, Kristin Cavallari, Ashley Olsen, Miranda Kerr and Karlie Kloss—to name a few.

Hairstylist Harry Josh created these tools to give us salon quality at home. They’re not cheap but you’re paying for the innovation, such as a dryer that weighs less than one pound (!!!) and another with 12 different heat and ion options. There’s more than just blow dryers, too. Pick up a new straightener and a brush or two to up your hair game as we head into 2021.

No idea where to start? We got you. Shop our super-discounted picks, below.

Pro Dryer 2000

This lightweight dryer features eight heat, speed and ion settings. This set includes the dryer, plus Narrow Nozzle Concentrator and Wide Nozzle Concentrator.

Ultra Light Pro Dryer

Looking for an even lighter option? This one weighs less than one pound! It features 12 heat, speed and ion settings to help reduce drying time. The set includes the dryer plus Traditional Nozzle Concentrator and Long Nozzle Concentrator.

Premium Oval Brush

This fan-favorite brush features a mix of boar and nylon bristles, which helps penetrate through hair but also be gentle on the scalp.

3-in-1 Ceramic Curling Iron 1.25 Inch

Get the beach waves of your dreams with this one tool that works interchangeably as a wand, marcel and curling iron.

Travel Ceramic Flat Styling Iron

Just because it’s a travel-sized flat iron, doesn’t mean it’s not pro quality. This mini favorite features nano-ceramic/tourmaline plates that emit negative ions to smooth and hydrate the hair.