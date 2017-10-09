5 Harley Quinn Hair and Makeup Tutorials for Halloween

It’s been over a year since Margot Robbie brought her version of Harley Quinn to the big screen in ‘Suicide Squad,’ but suffice it to say that we’re still totally obsessed. The chick is a total badass, and she’s got style for days. Not to mention the fact that when you dress up as her for Halloween, you get to carry around a bat. What’s not to love?

The only problem? Harley Quinn has been an uber popular costume for a couple Halloweens running. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t still live your wildest DC Comics dreams this year; it just means that you’ll need to add your own spin to the costume, lest you look like every other drunk girl who roamed the street on All Hallow’s Eve ’16 with haphazard splashes of blue and red eyeshadow on their faces.

And we’re here to help you do that. We scoured the interwebs for the five best Harley Quinn costume tutorials that are totally traditional, yet definitively unique, so you can stand out this Halloween—in a good way. Scroll down to see our favorite how-tos.

The Classic Harley Quinn

If you want to look exactly like Suicide Squad’s Harley Quinn, we won’t deprive you. This (relatively easy) tutorial will give you a near-identical look to that of Margot Robbie in the movie.

Double-Bun Harley Quinn

You shouldn’t have to chalk up your face and wear a blonde wig just to be your favorite comic-book character (also, DC Comics, can we talk about your diversity issue, for a sec?). Check out this tutorial for a how-to on red-and-blue double buns, along with highlighter recommendations for dark skin.

Pop-Art Harley Quinn

If you’re basing your costume off of a comic book, you might as well go hardcore comic book with this pop-art inspired tutorial.

The O.G. Harley Quinn

Before there was Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, there was the original DC Comics Harley Quinn, with a very superhero-esque eye mask. Try your hand at the original look, here.

The Joker-Inspired Harley Quinn

Though this is definitely not your classic, movie-level Harley Quinn, comic-book fans will appreciate the joker-inspired touches of this look, with the dotted eyes and winged-out lips. Plus, it’s just hella gorgeous.

Originally published October 2016. Updated October 2017.