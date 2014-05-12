Hard Wax: What You Need to Know

Finding a waxing salon that you like is no easy feat to say the least – you’re searching for aestheticians you love, a salon you feel comfortable in, and a waxing process that you think is gentle enough for your body. But, did you know that that also involves different types of wax? Your salon most likely only offers one type: soft wax or a hard wax (also known as strip-less wax). The main difference between these two types is the fact that the soft wax requires the use of something else to remove it (a piece of fabric, etc.) and the hard wax hardens and becomes it’s own strip.

But, there are many other differences between hard wax and soft wax as well. Below we detail the main points and what you should know before choosing between hard wax and soft wax – which ultimately may help make your salon decision a bit easier.

Heat it up:

Hard wax requires heating first (however the manufacturer requires) and often can be found in a silver “warming” tank for each customer. This differs from soft wax which can be found on pre-made strips or scooped out on applicators and applied at room temperature.

No strips:

Hard wax doesn’t require muslin or other fabric strips to be removed, it can simply dry and harden.

Thick application:

Because of the above, it needs to be applied a bit more “thick” to create an all-wax strip, which can help in the ease of the removal process as well.

Let it dry:

After your aesthetician applies your wax, he or she will typically fan it down for a minute to speed up the drying process, as it will take a minute to dry completely (and adhere to the hairs to properly remove them).

Down to the shortest hair:

Because hard wax literally dries around the hairs, it is known for “shrink wrapping” them, and being able to remove even the shorter hairs that soft wax cannot. Bonus!