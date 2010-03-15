Harajuku Lovers Sunshine Cuties Perfume

What’s not to love about these cute collectible fragrances? Gwen Stefani follows up her original Harajuku Lovers and Harajuku Lovers Snow Bunnies lines with this brand new fragrance collection featuring her minaturized alter-ego, G, and the L.A.M.B. girls. The collection features five new summer-themed scents that use notes like passion fruit, coconut water, tiare flower and sandalwood to create a beachy vibe. I love the outfits each doll sports, particularly the adorable sunglasses/maillot combo on Love. These cuties will definitely put you in a sunny frame of mind!

Price: $30 each

Where To Buy: sephora.com