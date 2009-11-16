Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz

I’m not a person who naturally enjoys cold weather, but this new Harajuku Lovers Snow Bunnies Blockbuster Set is compelling me to don a North Face puffy coat and partake in a winter wonderland.

The Snow Bunnies Blockbuster Set is valued at $150 but retails for a mere $30. It features 0.33 fl. oz of each Harajuku girl: G, Love, Lil’ Angel, Music and Baby. The set makes an irresistible holiday gift for the gal on your list who can’t wait for the mercury to dip below 40 degrees!

Want some more holiday gift recommendations? Check out our 100 Oooh! Inspiring Holiday Gift Guide, which features an expertly culled selection of presents for every recipient at multiple price points.

Even better: We’re giving away one of the fragrance sets tomorrow. But, you have to follow us on Twitter to get the scoop!