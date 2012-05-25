Happy “Don’t Fry Friday”!

Photos: © Jose Luis Pelaez/ Getty Images

Ever heard of Thirsty Thursday? Well now there’s a cute name (100% more practical) for Friday, too. Ladies and gentleman, get ready to celebrate “Don’t Fry Friday.”

We have The National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention to thank for this adorable name, as they have designated the Friday before Memorial Day, Don’t Fry Day. The idea is to encourage people to enjoy the outdoors without getting too much sun exposure this holiday, or any other day for that matter. And since melanoma is the fastest growing cancer in America, we really like this message.

The Cancer You Know Almost Nothing About

Ever since the infamous Tanorexic Mom, Patricia Krentcil, went way overboard on the sunbathing, the danger of sun exposure has become a hot topic of conversation. So much information seems to be swirling around the Internet; it’s hard to keep track of what we need to know about skin cancer. So, in honor of Don’t Fry Friday, here’s what The Council is telling us to keep in mind: