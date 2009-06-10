Happy Birthday Selfridges, Hello Tom Ford

As part of its centenary celebration, Tom Ford appeared today at Selfridges, London’s acclaimed department store, to launch his latest fragrance, Bois Marocain.

According to The Telegraph, Ford’s Bois Marocain perfume is a “bespoke unisex scent.” His arrangement of cypress, black pepper, and bergamot from Madagascar create a “rich blend of earthy hues and seductive aromas.”

The former Gucci designer’s appearance will definitely draw an enormous crowd, especially because the fragrance is available only at Selfridges right now.

Bois Marocain, 1.7 oz. sells for 140 Euro and the 8.3 oz. size sells for 350 Euro, both available at Selfridges.