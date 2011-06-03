Hannah Holman Does Ombre Red Shadow, Get Creative With Liner

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Model Hannah Holman shows us just how sexy red eyeshadow and wet hair is in the latest Metal issue. Maybe we really don’t have to dry our hair before week in the morning! (Fashion Gone Rogue)

Have you found yourself in an eyeliner rut? Get creative with these inspiring images. (Refinery29)

Boring nails are definitely a thing of the past. With nail art, neon French manicures and now color blocking on your nails, you now don’t need to just settle on one polish. (Bellasugar)

A hair loss expert said he’s seen a 15 percent increase in women seeking help after damage to their scalps due to hair extensions. (Allure)

Learn how to get all of the summer makeup looks you’re coveting, from orange lips to a bronzed glow with tips from Three Custom Color’s Chad Hayduk. (Daily Makeover)

And, here’s a dose of Jared Leto as the face of HUGO because everyone needs a little Leto in their lives.