Hannah Bronfman’s Negative Space Mani Is the Perfect Fall Palette

This summer, almost everyone tried the rainbow manicure. You know, a different shade on each finger that either makes a rainbow or an ombré look, usually in bright summery shades. Hannah Bronfman’s nail art is the fall version of the trend. In fact, she’s rocking multiple trends in one: rainbow, negative-space and matte nails. The look was created by nail art genius Mei Kawajiri who posted Bronfman’s mani with the caption: “Matte autumn color.” Both Gigi Hadid and musician Miss Ko commented that they “love” the look and that it’s “beautiful.” We can’t say we blame them.

The BlogHer Creator’s Summit 2019 speaker usually has pretty killer nails but these might be our favorites. It features autumnal shades of rust-orange, gold, green, rich blue and light green all with a matte topcoat making the shades even more subtle and fall-like. What makes the look even fresher is the negative space left at each cuticle. It’s almost like she has gel nails that grew out a bit—but a lot cooler.

If you don’t have Bronfman’s bank account to see Kawajiri, you can get the look at home by applying painter’s tape to each cuticle and only painting up until the tape. When you take it off, you’ll have negative space that looks clean and straight. Use whatever fall nail polish shades you have laying around your house and pop on a top coat like Essie Matte About You Top Coat ($8.49 at Amazon). Then, get ready for all the Insta likes.

Bronfman just got these nails and we’re already excited to see what she creates next.

