Beauty Buzz: Hanky Panky Fragrance, How to Make Your Blowout Last, More

1. Gabriella Wilde has joined Kendall Jenner as a brand new face of Estee Lauder. [Popsugar Beauty]

2. Want to make that blowout last even longer? Here are 5 weird ways to protect it. [Daily Makeover]

3. Hanky Panky is launching their very first fragrance, in case you wanted your scent to remind you of panties. [WWD]

4. Brighten up your eye makeup look with these tips and tricks. [The Beauty Department]

5. Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about lip injections, but were scared to ask. [Byrdie]