Hangover Hydration

Hangovers happen, especially during the holidays. With parties back to back every day for the next two weeks, I’m sure to encounter a few myself. When you drink alcohol, your skin becomes very dehydrated and tired looking. To recover quickly and look less fatigued, hydration is key. In the past, I’ve pinched pennies by creating a facial mist made by putting chilled green tea in a spray bottle. Now, I’ve switched over to La Prairie‘s Advanced Marine Biology Tonic. It has an incredibly refreshing feeling, an ultra clean scent, and the bottle is really pretty (not that that has anything to do with curing a hangover). I dab a soaked cotton swab across my face a couple of times during a particularly painful day, and I swear it really does a noticable job of brightening my skin and de-puffing the area around my eyes. If that doesn’t work, I run to the deli and pick-up an extra large Gatorade.